Matt Olien - Empty Movie Seats ~ Dave Thompson and the News ~ Carole Lindstrom "My Powerful Hair" ~ Chuck Lura and Winter Kill
Our movie expert Matt Olien talks about why people aren’t going out to the movies as often as they used to, and what theaters are doing to reverse that trend. ~~ Dave Thompson is here with our weekly news chat. ~~ Carole Lindstrom's new book My Powerful Hair, a picture book that turns a painful truth about racism into a celebration of Native culture. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay about winter kill.