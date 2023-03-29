"Twenty Miles of Fence" ~ Poet Tracy K. Smith

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - It’s called a searing, adventurous memoir about the cold, hard realities of pursuing the cowboy way. “Twenty Miles of Fence” is a new book that recounts a decade of transformation as Bob West leaves his life as an architect to become a rancher. He joins us from his home in Wyoming. ~~~ Pulitzer Prize winning poet Tracy K. Smith was one of the featured guests at last week’s UND Writers Conference. She visits with Bill Thomas about the importance of poetry and how it works.