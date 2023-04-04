Predicting Floods: Hydrologist Allen Schlag ~ Chuck Lura on Flooding ~ Dancing with Welk

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 - Alan Schlag is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service. He joins us to discuss the outlook for flooding this spring, and the science that goes into making such evaluations. ~~~ Speaking of flooding, Chuck Lura discusses some of the beneficial effects in another episode of Natural North Dakota. ~~~ We visit with Christopher Vondracek, author of “Dancing with Welk: Music, Memory and Prairie Troubadours.” It’s a cheeky retelling of Lawrence Welk’s story, blending memoir, travelogue, and cultural history.