Bull Rider Keith Hall ~ Jessie Veeder "Handyman's Wife" ~ Long Covid Research

Thursday, April 13, 2023 - The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour has a stop in Grand Forks this Saturday. We visit with bull rider Keith Hall. ~~~ Jessie Veeder shares another essay from the ranch: “Handyman’s Wife.” ~~~ In an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, host John Harris visits with Dr. Venkatkiran Kanchustambham, a leading expert in Covid and is on the front lines of trying to find out what causes Long Haul Covid and how it can be treated.