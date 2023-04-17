A Visit to the Chahinkapa Zoo ~ BirdNote ~ Historian Tom Isern

Monday, April 17, 2023 - The Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton, the first zoo in North Dakota, is celebrating its 90th year as it prepares to open in May. Zoo Director Kathy Diekman gives us a tour of the zoo, home to over 200 animals ranging from bengal tigers, white rhinos, chimpanzees, zebras and more. ~~~ In the wild, the wrens are getting busy, as we hear in an episode of BirdNote. ~~~ Historian Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Hand on the Plow.”