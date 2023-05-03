The Collective Abundance Fund ~ Frog and Toad Concerts ~ Gigi's Playhouse ~ A BirdNote Feature on Kestrals

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - The Collective Abundance Fund will distribute nearly $50M to Indigenous people in the tri-state region of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota for the next 5 years. Joining us to discuss the program and how organizations can apply is Courtney Davis, a program officer for the fund. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay about the frog and toad concerts that arrive with spring. ~~~ Gigi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center providing programming and support for people with Down syndrome and their families. We visit with Heather Lorenzen, executive director of the Gigi’s Playhouse in Fargo, one of 57 locations. ~~~ We learn about the kestrel in another episode of BirdNote.