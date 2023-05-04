North Country Trail ~ Farm Bill Story ~ Professor Cheryl Wachenheim ~ Tom Isern

Thursday, May 4, 2023 - “Hike Every Mile-North Dakota” is an event coming up on June 3rd, when folks will fan out to hike the entire 475 miles of the North Country Trail in North Dakota. Joining us to tell us about the trail and the upcoming event is Rennae Gruchalla, vice president of the Dakota Prairie Chapter of the North Country Trail. ~~~ Every five years, Congress has to renew the Farm Bill. Harvest Public Media’s Xcaret Nuñez breaks down the major pieces of the omnibus bill and why it matters. ~~~ Cheryl Wachenheim, professor of agribusiness and applied economics, has been selected to give the 60th Faculty Lectureship, one of NDSU’s oldest and most prestigious awards. The honor recognizes excellence in teaching, scholarly achievement and service. ~~~ Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Ballad of Jesse James.