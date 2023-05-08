Kathy Coudle-King on "Retail Therapy" ~ NPR's Steve Drummond on His New Book ~ Momos n More Restaurant

Monday, May 8, 2023 - May is Mental Health Month, and the Empire Arts Center in Grand Forks is presenting a new, original play titled “Retail Therapy: 700 years of mental health care.” It’s a dark topic, woven through with gallows humor. We visit with the playwright, UND associate professor of English, Kathy Coudle-King. ~~~ Pipeline companies want to sequester carbon in Illinois and North Dakota. Geologists say it's safe - landowners aren't so sure. We have a report from Harvest Public Media’s Harvest Sarah Nardi. ~~~ NPR’s Steve Drummond, a long-time senior editor and executive producer at NPR, is the author of “The Watchdog: How The Truman Committee Battled Corruption and Helped Win World War Two.” He joins us to discuss this fast-paced story of how Harry Truman, as a newcomer to Washington Politics, cobbled together a bipartisan team that fought wartime corruption, placing him in the national spotlight and paving his path to the White House. ~~~ A regular segment on the Great American Folk Show is called Dakota Diners. Today we share Tom Brousseau’s piece on Mo Mo’s in Fargo.