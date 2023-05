Tuesday, May 9, 2023 - Julie Carr is the author of “Mud, Blood and Ghosts: Populism, Eugenics, and Spiritualism in the American West.” Populism is a word that has come up a lot in politics in recent years. Carr explores how the concept has changed in the many decades since it was first popularized. ~~~ Jessie Veeder shares another essay from the ranch. This one is titled “Stuck Season.”