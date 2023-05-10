Distinguished UND Professors Rand and Light ~ Dan Bielinski, director of "Sanctified" ~ Poetry Profile: Emily Dickinson

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - Kathryn Rand and Steven Light have been named 2023 Chester Fritz Distinguished Professors at UND. Their area of expertise is Indian gaming law and policy. They’ll be honored at Saturday’s commencement. They join us to discuss the work that led to this recognition. ~~~ Sanctified, is the western produced by Dan Bielinski of Bismarck with the assistance of a host of local talent. It’s being shown Thursday at the Arts Center in Jamestown, so we thought it would be a good time to repeat our conversation about the film. Filmmaker Bielinski is program chair of Dramatic Arts at the University of Mary. ~~~ Patrick Hicks shares a profile of Emily Dickenson, in an episode of Studio 47.