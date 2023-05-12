Jack Russell Weinstein ~ Practical Kindness: "Single Moms" ~ Matt Olien Reviews Guardians 3 ~ A Plains Folk Essay from Tom Isern

Friday, May 12, 2023 - We preview this Sunday’s episode of WHY, Philosophical Discussions about Everyday Life with UND professor Jack Russell Weinstein. His guest will be Michael Ignatieff, author of “On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times.” Known for his work as a historian, Ignatieff has held senior academic posts at the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, and Toronto. Most recently, he was rector and President of Central European University. ~~~ Pew Research Center finds that 25-30% of children under 18 are living in single parent households, and 30% of sin­gle par­ents live in pover­ty. This Sunday is Mothers Day. In another episode of “Practical Kindness,” Brandi Malarkey explores the many ways women become single moms and the challenges they face. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.” ~~~ NDSU professor of history Tom Isern is here with another episode of Plains Folk. This one is titled “A Free State.”