Jack Russell Weinstein ~ Practical Kindness: "Single Moms" ~ Matt Olien Reviews Guardians 3 ~ A Plains Folk Essay from Tom Isern
Friday, May 12, 2023 - We preview this Sunday’s episode of WHY, Philosophical Discussions about Everyday Life with UND professor Jack Russell Weinstein. His guest will be Michael Ignatieff, author of “On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times.” Known for his work as a historian, Ignatieff has held senior academic posts at the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, and Toronto. Most recently, he was rector and President of Central European University. ~~~ Pew Research Center finds that 25-30% of children under 18 are living in single parent households, and 30% of single parents live in poverty. This Sunday is Mothers Day. In another episode of “Practical Kindness,” Brandi Malarkey explores the many ways women become single moms and the challenges they face. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.” ~~~ NDSU professor of history Tom Isern is here with another episode of Plains Folk. This one is titled “A Free State.”