Audubon's Marshall Johnson ~ BirdNote: "Habitat Defined" ~ Trinity Hospital ~ The Old School Center in Fortuna

Thursday, May 18, 2023 - Fargo’s Marshall Johnson has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to the North American Wetlands Conservation Council. Marshall is chief conservation officer at the National Audubon Society, and he joins us to discuss his new appointment and his work with Audubon. ~~~ Keeping on the avian theme, we have a BirdNote titled Habitat Defined. ~~~ We continue our tour of the new Trinity Hospital in Minot with a look at the 14 operating room spaces and recovery suites. We also learn what services are not migrating to the new hospital. Craig Blumenshine is on location as he visits with Dr. Jeffrey Sather. ~~~ In an excerpt from the Great American Folk Show we learn about The Old School Center & Teachers Lounge in tiny Fortuna, North Dakota.