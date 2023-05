Monday, May 22, 2023 - The 37th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is coming up on May 27 and 28. It's a celebration of an art form that is both touching and hilarious. Besides the poetry, there's western songs and a western art and photo show. We visit with one of the emcees, Merrill Piepkorn, and poet and rancher D.W. Groethe of Bainville, MT. ~~~ Horticulturist Ron Smith stops in to offer some lawn and garden advice.