Farmented Foods ~ Missouri River's Pallid Sturgeon ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Review: "Spider-man Across the Spider-Verse" ~ Historian Tom Isern

Friday, June 9, 2023 - Vanessa Williamson is co-founder & CEO of Farmented Foods, which has been selected as a participant in the inaugural gener8tor North Dakota accelerator experience, a program that provides coaching, capital and connections for startups. Today, Farmented Foods can be found all across Western Montana in both stores and restaurants. With over 6,000 pounds and counting of imperfect produce saved, Farmented Foods is committed to #savetheveggies one ugly vegetable at a time. ~~~ In harvesting of a different sort, Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert reports on the pallid sturgeon’s struggle to survive in the Missouri River. ~~~ Dave Thompson recaps the news of the week. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Spider-man Across the Spider-verse.” ~~~ Historian Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled: “Ground Cherries and the Prairie Garden.”