Friday, June 16, 2023 - Tim Dirks, Fargo Public Library director, is John Harris’s guest in an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ We recap yesterday’s decision by the Supreme Court regarding the adoption of Indian children by sharing excerpts of NPR’s coverage. ~~~ Dave Thompson joins us with an update on the week in news. ~~~ Poetry from Studio 47 with Patrick Hicks: Camille T. Dungy.