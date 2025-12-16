Influenza, respiratory illnesses on the rise in North Dakota

This year’s respiratory illness season continues to march forward.

Cases of COVID, RSV and influenza are all on the rise. Levi Schlosser is influenza surveillance coordinator with North Dakota Health and Human Services.

"Over the last couple weeks, influenza activity has started to increase, along with COVID-19. Cases, as of the most recent week, have tripled from the previous week before that. Markers show that activity is expected to increase in the coming weeks, especially as we approach the end of December."

Schlosser says cases typically begin circulating in October, with peak season arriving in February to March. But Schlosser says in recent years, peaks have arrived earlier in the December to January timeframe.

He says vaccines are continually recommended as the easiest way to prevent serious illness, along with staying home when sick, frequent hand washing with soap, and covering your cough and sneeze.