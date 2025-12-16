D’Ya NoDak News Roundup: Farmers’ Union, cat cafe, and parking tickets

A change in Farmers’ Union leadership

The North Dakota Farmers Union met in Bismarck last week for its annual convention. Mark Watne, who is stepping down as president of the state’s largest farm organization, spoke about his concerns moving forward.

He talked about tariffs, potential loss of markets, and attitudes among growers. One thing he said was surprising: with Congress repeatedly extending existing farm legislation instead of passing a new farm bill, he questioned whether a new bill would ever be enacted.

A new cat cafe in Lincoln

One of the things that keeps me grounded is the fun story with a serious underpinning. That was the story this week when I covered the opening of the state’s first Cat Café, which is now open in Lincoln.

The owners have partnered with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, a shelter in Bismarck, to provide cats for adoption. When you go to the café, you grab a coffee from one of their “purr-istas,” and then you can spend some time with cats. You have to call to make an appointment for the “Cat Lounge.” And the owners hope this will lead to more adoptions of the felines.

Parking tickets in East Grand Forks

Another holiday story came courtesy of the East Grand Forks Police Department. Throughout December, parking fines can be paid with nonperishable food donations for local food pantries, or with monetary contributions supporting the food bank. It’s something the Department has done for a number of years.

My takeaway this week

News can be tragedies, or arguments over policy and/or politics, but it also can be uplifting. And there’s room for all of it here on Prairie Public. Thank you for supporting this effort – reporting the good and the bad.