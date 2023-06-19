$50,000,000 Open Road Fund ~ Ryan Mills on Air Quality ~ Studio 47 Poet Profile: Eamonn Wall.

Monday, June 19, 2023 - Today is Juneteenth, and it's also the day descendants of the Atlantic Slave Trade who live in Minnesota and the Dakotas can begin applying for grants to be used for wealth-building projects. Over the next eight years, the fund will award grants of $50,000 to at least 800 eligible applicants. Here to explain the who, the what and the why is the senior director of Nexus Community Partners, Danielle Mkali. ~~~ We learn about air quality monitoring at the Department of Environmental Quality from Ryan Mills. ~~~ Poetry from Studio 47 comes to us from Patrick Hicks, writer in residence and a member of the English faculty at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Today he profiles poet Eamonn Wall.