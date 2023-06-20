The Wilderman Triathlon ~~~ The Air Race Classic ~~~ Chuck Lura on the Summer Solstice

6172 - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - We get an update on Extreme North Dakota Racing from Joel Larson, race director. Called END-Racing, the group sponsors several endurance events each year. Next up is the “Wilderman,” an off road triathlon they’re holding in Walhalla. ~~~ The Air Race Classic has female pilots from across the country racing from North Dakota to Florida. The annual event starts this year in Grand Forks. We hear from Elizabeth Bjerke, associate dean at UND’s John D. Odegaard School of Aerospace Science and pilot Gretchen (john) Jahn of team Random Chance. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on tomorrow’s Summer Solstice.