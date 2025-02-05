ACLU North Dakota responds to Attorney General Drew Wrigley joining amicus brief supporting Trump's order to end birthright citizenship

The ACLU of North Dakota has responded to Attorney General Drew Wrigley joining an amicus brief in support of President Trump’s executive order that would end birthright citizenship.

The President signed the order hours after being sworn into office. That same day, the ACLU filed litigation to stop the order, and a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the order from going into effect. The judge said the executive order is “blatantly unconstitutional” as it violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Wrigley has said no court has ruled that this covers children born to illegal immigrants.

Libby Skarin is executive director of ACLU of North Dakota. She says birthright citizenship is a cornerstone of civil rights in the United States.

"When we look at birthright citizenship, it really does embody America's most fundamental promise - and that is that all children born on our soil begin life as full and equal members of our national community regardless of their parents origin, status or circumstances. That principal has enabled generations of children to pursue their dreams and build a stronger America."

The 14th Amendment was ratified after the Civil War in response to previous legal precedent – the Dred Scott Decision - that determined children of slaves were not citizens. Skarin says because of this, attacks on birthright citizenship are deeply rooted in racism and should be denounced.

"There is so much precedent, and birthright citizenship is such a bedrock element of the 14th Amendment and of the way citizenship works in this country, that the idea of attacking it - I think, for a very long time - has been a fringe idea. Seeing not only this executive order, but 18 attorneys general across this country, including Drew Wrigley, signing onto a brief that attempts to argue that birthright citizenship should be eliminated for certain immigrants? It's frankly an idea that is so extreme as to be shocking."

Skarin says the ACLU is committed to protecting the civil rights of North Dakotans.