Jeremy Straub on Cybersecurity ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Libraries for Ghana ~ Poetry from Studio 47

Monday, July 10, 2023 - North Dakota State University's new Cybersecurity B.S. (and undergraduate certificate program) have both won approval and will be available beginning this Fall. Jeremy Straub, Associate Director, NDSU Institute for Cyber Security Education and Research, Assistant Professor, NDSU Computer Science Dept. stops by to discuss. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Uncle Ben’s Fish Stories.” ~~~ In an excerpt of the Prairie Pulse television show, Kathy Knowles from Winnipeg is interviewed by John Harris about her work in Ghana, Africa building libraries. Knowles volunteers with the Osu Children’s Library Fund in Canada, which works in partnership with Ghanaian communities to develop and maintain a network of community libraries. Since starting under a tree in 1990, they’ve built nine freestanding libraries in the Greater Accra Region. These range from a converted 40-ft shipping container to a three-story facility complete with a stage and hall. ~~~ Poetry from studio 47 comes to us from Patrick Hicks, writer in residence and a member of the English faculty at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Today he profiles poet Hellain Cardona and we hear her poem, “The Sexiest Flower.”