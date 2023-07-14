Author Jill Kandel ~ Movie Review and Matt's Favorite Movies

We’re sharing one of our favorite author interviews from the Main Street archives. Jill Kandel moved to a tiny village in Zambia right after she got married. She and her husband spent six years there developing infrastructure for improved farming techniques. Decades later, she wrote the book, So Many Africas: 6 Years in a Zambian Village. We spoke with her in January 2015. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Past Lives” and shares some his favorite movies and why.