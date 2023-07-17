David Flohr on ND Housing Issues ~ Historian Tom Isern ~ Artist and Writer Max Patzner

Monday, July 17, 2023 - North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) is currently accepting applications for programs that support affordable rental housing development and provide homeownership and rental assistance for low-income households. We visit with David Flohr, the agency's executive director. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled: “Raining on the Parade.” ~~~ It's hard to make it as an artist. Minot's Max Patzner is an artist, writer, and musician. His band, Wild Hands, has released 5 albums. He has a few kids books out; “Wild & The Animal Band,” "Alpha Yeah,Sure,You BETcha: The Nodak ABCs," and the latest is set in Medora, which is where Ashley Thornberg caught him performing.