"Writing Down the Bones" with Natalie Goldberg ~ Ilonna Pederson of the New York Kammermusiker

Have you ever considered joining a creative writing workshop? The North Dakota Council of Teachers of English is hosting an online event that's open to the public. It will feature Natalie Goldberg, whose 1986 book "Writing Down the Bones" sold more than a million copies. We get a preview of the workshop as we visit with Goldberg and Mandan English teacher Candace Brannan. ~~~ The New York Kammermusiker is returning to North Dakota for the group's 16th annual Winds of Change Concert series. We visit with the group's founder and director, North Dakota native Ilonna Pederson.