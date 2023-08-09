Why Show Preview with Jack Russell Weinstein ~ Minot State's Stepped Care Program for Student Mental Health Needs

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 - Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to preview next Sunday’s episode of Why, Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life. His guest is David Mura, the author of “The Stories Whiteness Tells Itself: Racial Myths and Our American Narratives.” ~~~ Minot State is implementing a new student mental health approach. We visit with Troy Roness, MSU clinical mental health counselor.