© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Why Show Preview with Jack Russell Weinstein ~ Minot State's Stepped Care Program for Student Mental Health Needs

Published August 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jack Weinstein

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 - Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to preview next Sunday’s episode of Why, Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life. His guest is David Mura, the author of “The Stories Whiteness Tells Itself: Racial Myths and Our American Narratives.” ~~~ Minot State is implementing a new student mental health approach. We visit with Troy Roness, MSU clinical mental health counselor.

Main Street