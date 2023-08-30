Jossef Feiner, El Coqui Bakery ~ Minot State's Museum Studies

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Running a successful business often means working long hours and adapting to change. For Bismarck's Jossef Feiner, a career in the military gave him both of those skills. Today he and his wife are running El Coquí, a Puerto Rican bakery, cafe, and marketplace with two locations in Bismarck. ~~~ Peaches are synonymous with summer. But this year, consumers may notice there are fewer peaches and they’re more expensive. ~~~ That’s because weather knocked out peaches in places like Georgia, South Carolina and Illinois. For Harvest Public Media, Will Bauer reports. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson visits with Minot State assistant professor Amanda Watts. She has revamped part of MSU's arts curriculum to create a Bachelor of Science in museum studies. The degree is designed to prepare students for a variety of careers in museums and art galleries. ~~~ Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Rise of Sourdough.”