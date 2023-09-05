"Fanning the Flames of Hope" ~~~ Emily Midkiff: "Equipping Space Cadets"

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Strengthen ND is partnering with the Human Flourishing Lab to study and promote hope in the state. The effort is a response to the increases in mental illness and substance use disorders that has lead to "Deaths of Despair" -- deaths attributable to suicide. We visit with Megan Langley, founder and executive director of Strengthen ND; and Clay Routledge, former NDSU professor who is now the director of the Human Flourishing Lab at the Archbridge Institute in Washington, DC. ~~~ We visit with UND faculty member Emily Midkiff, who has been honored by the Science Fiction Research Association for her book "Equipping Space Cadets: Primary Science Fiction for Young Children. (17:00 with generic break pitch) ~~~ Tom Isern has this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Pioneers and Pilgrims.”