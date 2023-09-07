"Big Read" Author Andrew Krivak ~ Tawakkol Karman Profile ~ Sue Balcom on Fried Green Tomatoes

Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - Author Andrew Krivak is coming to North Dakota as part of the National Endowment for the Arts "Big Read" event. We visit about his book, The Bear. ~~~ The University of North Dakota will be hosting Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Tawakkol Karman of Yemen for its Eye of the Hawk lecture series on September 7th. Karman, known as “the lady of the Arab Spring,” won the prize in 2011 at the age of 32. Today we share a story from NPR about Karman that aired in 2011, before the peace prize announcement. ~~~ Sue Balcom is here for Main Street Eats to discuss fried green tomatoes.