ND Commissioner of Labor and Human Rights Nathan Svihovec for Labor Day 2023

What does Commissioner Svihovec's Department do? What are common issues that come up? How is the atmosphere around labor and workforce in 2023? Nathan Svihovec is relatively new — he was appointed in December, 2022. He is a lawyer who had experience in this area of law ad regulations.

From the North Dakota website — "The North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights is responsible for enforcing North Dakota labor and human rights laws and for educating the public about these laws. In addition, the department licenses employment agencies operating in the state and can verify the status of independent contractor relationships. We are here to be of assistance to all North Dakota citizens, employees, employers, those purchasing or receiving services, and those providing services."

