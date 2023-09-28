On Location at Hostfest ~ Matt Reviews "Pearl"

Thursday, September 28, 2023 - Ashley is on location at Minot’s Hostfest. We begin with Jeremy Woeste, supervisor of member relations for the Basin Electric Power Cooperative. ~~~ Patrice Johnson, a.k.a. Nordic food geek and meatball historian, is a cultural communicator specializing in Nordic foodways. And finally, we meet up with the comedy duo Williams & Ree. The award-winning duo offers a humorous take on political correctness and conformity. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Pearl,” a prequel to the 2022 film “X.” The prequel is subtitled “an X-traordinary Origin Story.”

