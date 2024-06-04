Legal Services of North Dakota; SPI Candidate Jim Bartlett; What Should You Do?

Today's Segments:

Legal Services of North Dakota

Jen Lee, the Executive Director of Legal Services of North Dakota describes the history and mission of the organization. Legal Services of North Dakota is a non-profit organization, providing legal assistance in a variety of matters to low income and elderly North Dakotans.

What Should You Do?

This past weekend, one of our Main Street co-hosts witnessed a women leaving a grocery store in Colorado with a cart full of goods that she didn't purchased. He'll tell you what he did, and then ask an expert what he should have done.