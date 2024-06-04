© 2024
Main Street

Legal Services of North Dakota; SPI Candidate Jim Bartlett; What Should You Do?

Published June 4, 2024 at 4:09 PM CDT
Today's Segments:

Legal Services of North Dakota
Jen Lee, the Executive Director of Legal Services of North Dakota describes the history and mission of the organization. Legal Services of North Dakota is a non-profit organization, providing legal assistance in a variety of matters to low income and elderly North Dakotans.

What Should You Do?
This past weekend, one of our Main Street co-hosts witnessed a women leaving a grocery store in Colorado with a cart full of goods that she didn't purchased. He'll tell you what he did, and then ask an expert what he should have done.

Supt. of Public Instruction Candidate James Bartlett.
We continue our conversations with candidates for the office in front of next Tuesday's primary election.

