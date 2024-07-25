"A Walk In The Park" with author Kevin Fedarko; "Things Made of Words" with Tom Isern

Today's Segments:

Author Kevin Fedarko

Kevin Fedarko discusses his life-changing, 750-mile trek through the Grand Canyon. His book, A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon (Scribner; May 28, 2024), narrates the odyssey he and his best friend undertook to traverse the entire length of the Grand Canyon. This feat, considered by the handful of experts who have completed it as "the toughest hike in the world," highlights the challenges and beauty of the journey.



Plains Folk Essay - Things Made of Words

Dr. Tom Isern's Plains Folk essay, titled "Things Made of Words," recounts a trip he took with his students to a museum in Ashley, ND.



Matt Olien's Movie Review - Longlegs

Prairie Public's movie critic Matt Olien reviews the film Longlegs.

Dave's News Review

Description: News Director Dave Thompson reviews the latest news.