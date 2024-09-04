Politics as "Sport"; Fall Eats in the Region; Autumn Colors; Poetry
Today's Segments:
- Philosophical Currents - Politics As Sport: Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein delves into the question of whether the 'sport' of politics undermines its importance. It explores the competitive nature of political engagement and questions if this sports-like approach detracts from the serious issues at stake.
- Prairie Plates - Fall Food Options: Presented by Rick Gion, he celebrates the seasonal bounty with a focus on fall food options. Rick showcases recipes and food ideas that highlight the flavors and produce typical of the autumn season.
- Dr. Tom Isern - Inward Look: In this Plains Folk Essay, Tom revisits the poignant insights of John R. Milton in his chapbook, "The Loving Hawk." Milton's verses, which balance the grim aspects of life with hope, invite listeners to explore themes of place, identity, and resilience through the experiences of those who have lived in the harsh landscapes of the northern plains.
- Studio 47 Poetry - K. F. C.: Ryan Vine, a Duluth-born poet who teaches at the College of St. Scholastica is nfluenced by both hip-hop and Walt Whitman. Vine's poem "KFC" discusses the monotony and challenges of low-wage work, using the visceral imagery of preparing chicken in a fast-food restaurant to capture a deeper, reflective discontent with such unrewarding jobs.