Dr. Helen McKibben - Drop: Making Great Decisions; Matt Reviews "Dìdi" and Dave reviews the news.

Today's Segments:

Dr. Helen McKibben - Drop: Making Great Decisions

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Helen McKibben, with over 30 years of experience in neuroscience, discusses strategies for parents to avoid helicopter parenting. She provides insights on trusting kids to make their own decisions and manage social situations, like dealing with roommates or making friends through social media, without parental interference.

Matt Olien Movie Review - Dìdi

Prairie Public's movie critic Matt Olien reviews "Dìdi," a 2024 American coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Sean Wang. The film explores sibling relationships and personal growth, set against a backdrop of cultural identity issues between the United States and China. The story follows protagonists Izaac Wang and Joan Chen as they navigate familial bonds and personal development.

Dave News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides a review of recent news events, offering his analysis and perspective on the latest developments in current affairs.