North Dakota Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition; Matt Reviews "The Outrun."

Today's Segments:

Today on Main Street, we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month with leaders from the North Dakota Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition: Amie Britz, Communications Coordinator; Seth O'Neill, Executive Director; and Kayla Jones, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator. They discuss how the Coalition supports survivors across the state.

Matt Olien reviews The Outrun, a story of a young Scottish woman’s struggle with alcoholism, which unfolds as a personal and environmental catastrophe, bringing her back to her childhood backyard.

Dave Thompson previews all five North Dakota ballot measures and covers the latest news.

