© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

North Dakota Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition; Matt Reviews "The Outrun."

Published October 18, 2024 at 12:06 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's Segments:

Today on Main Street, we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month with leaders from the North Dakota Domestic & Sexual Violence Coalition: Amie Britz, Communications Coordinator; Seth O'Neill, Executive Director; and Kayla Jones, Domestic Violence Program Coordinator. They discuss how the Coalition supports survivors across the state.

Matt Olien reviews The Outrun, a story of a young Scottish woman’s struggle with alcoholism, which unfolds as a personal and environmental catastrophe, bringing her back to her childhood backyard.

Dave Thompson previews all five North Dakota ballot measures and covers the latest news.

Main Street