Ruby Calvert & CPB, Tom Isern on Cattle Herding, Alicia Nelson, and Cultivated Meat

Today's Segments:

A conversation with Ruby Calvert, a pioneer in public broadcasting who has made it her life's work. From her beginnings at Wyoming PBS to her current role as Chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Calvert discusses the importance of ensuring universal access to high-quality, non-commercial, educational programming that serves the public interest nationwide.

Historian Tom Isern delves into the history of cattle herding on the northern plains in his latest "Plains Folk" essay. Inspired by a handbill from the Enderlin Museum dating back to 1897, Isern explores the traditions of communal cattle herding among settlers, including English, German, and Russian Germans. He reflects on how these practices demonstrate shared cultural values and cooperation across communities and time.

Alicia Underlee Nelson shares her insights into Madison, Wisconsin, highlighting its status as one of the Midwest’s most vibrant cities, renowned for its culture, food, and progressive spirit.

A report from Harvest Public Media on the growing debate over cultivated meat. As lab-grown meat gains traction, traditional livestock industries face mounting opposition, with states like Nebraska—backed by Governor Jim Pillen—advocating for restrictions on its sale and labeling, citing threats to the agricultural industry. This segment highlights the tension between innovation in food technology and the preservation of traditional farming practices.

