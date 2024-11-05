Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care, Election Insights, Asian View, Homesteading Legacy

Today's Segments:

Alzheimer’s and dementia care with Joan Danks, Director of the North Dakota Alzheimer’s Association. Joan discusses the unique challenges facing families and caregivers in North Dakota, outlining available resources and the latest advances in supporting those impacted by these conditions. Her insights shed light on what communities can do to enhance understanding and support for Alzheimer's and dementia care.

Election insights with Larry Chouinard, a longtime Wyoming social studies teacher who has taught generations of students about democracy and civics. Larry reflects on how teaching has evolved over the years, especially in today’s polarized political landscape. He shares his thoughts on the current election and considers whether he could still teach the subject the same way he did 40 years ago.

Asian View, a new program airing daily at 5:44 p.m. CST on Prairie Public. This show brings timely perspectives on Asia’s political, social, and economic developments, providing an in-depth look at events shaping one of the world’s most influential regions.

Historian Tom Isern joins us to discuss the legacy of Great Plains homesteading. Drawing from his Plains Folk series, he explores how the Homestead Act not only transformed the landscape but also fostered communities grounded in values like democracy, resilience, and personal responsibility. Tom reflects on how these early homesteading virtues continue to influence the character of the Great Plains today.