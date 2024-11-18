Cass Clay Community Land Trust and Foster Care in North Dakota

Today's Segments

Trenton Gerads, Executive Director of the Cass Clay Community Land Trust, discusses innovative approaches to addressing affordable housing challenges in the Fargo-Moorhead region. Through the use of a shared equity model, the Land Trust helps families achieve homeownership by purchasing only the structure while the Trust retains ownership of the land. This ensures long-term affordability and stability for residents. Gerads also shares success stories, explains how eligibility is determined, and highlights the importance of community partnerships in sustaining this impactful initiative.

Kelsey Bless and Jennifer Thoreson, experts in North Dakota’s foster care system, provide an in-depth look at the evolving needs and challenges of foster parenting in the state. They discuss the licensing process, the support available to foster families, and how the system ensures children are placed in homes that respect their cultural and community backgrounds. They also address the balance between fostering and reunification efforts with biological families, and the strategies North Dakota is implementing to improve outcomes for children and families in the foster care system.

