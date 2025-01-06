Cinema 100, Wes Anderson Fest, Taylor Opera, and Water Witching Tales

Today's Segments

Cinema 100 Film Society

The Cinema 100 Film Society, a non-profit based in Bismarck, has enriched the community with diverse and thought-provoking films for over 50 years. Its biannual series at the Grand Theatres continues to captivate audiences, showcasing a mix of classic, foreign, and independent films. The 2025 Winter-Spring series begins January 9, offering a curated lineup of ten films, including a newly restored screening of the Cannes-winning Northern Lights. Tickets are available exclusively through series memberships, ensuring a communal and immersive cinematic experience.

Wes Anderson’s “A 16-Millimeter Film Fest”

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series kicks off its 24th season with Wes Anderson’s “A 16-Millimeter Film Fest.” This unique event will take place on Thursday, January 16, at 7 PM at the Barnes County Museum. Celebrating Anderson’s distinctive storytelling and visual style, the festival promises an intimate exploration of his works through rare 16mm prints. Film enthusiasts and Wes Anderson fans alike are invited to experience this special cinematic tribute in a historic setting.

The Taylor Opera House

This excerpt from The Great American Folk Show delves into the rich history of the Taylor Opera House in Taylor, North Dakota, originally built in 1913. Thanks to the efforts of Emery Vaughan and a dedicated group of community members, this historic gem has been meticulously restored, preserving its architectural charm and cultural significance. The opera house boasts a fascinating collection of signatures from performers dating back to the early 20th century, offering a glimpse into its vibrant past. The restoration serves as a testament to the community’s commitment to honoring its heritage.

Tom Isern - “Second Sight”

In “Second Sight,” historian Tom Isern investigates the intriguing practice of water witching, or dowsing, on the northern plains. Settlers once relied heavily on dowsers to locate water sources, despite skepticism from scientists and the press. Critics labeled the practice as fraudulent and even dangerous, leading to public debates and calls for legislative bans. Isern explores how belief in this practice persisted into the mid-20th century and even endures among some today, blending folklore with practicality.

