Dr. Mary Huston, Cowboy Poetry, "Brilliance" Concert, and Insect Sounds

Today's Segments

Dr. Mary Huston on Speech-Language Pathology in North Dakota

Dr. Mary Huston, President of the North Dakota Speech Language Hearing Association, delves into the vital role of speech and language pathology in healthcare, education, and early intervention. She discusses the profession’s current challenges, including workforce shortages and legislative impacts, as well as advancements like telepractice and efforts to raise public awareness. With a forward-looking perspective, Dr. Huston outlines the future of the field and its importance in improving lives across the state.

Tom Isern’s Reflection on Badger Clark and Cowboy Poetry

In this episode of Plains Folk, historian Dr. Tom Isern pays tribute to Badger Clark, South Dakota’s first poet laureate, whose work, including the beloved The Cowboy’s Prayer, continues to resonate with audiences today. Isern explores Clark’s enduring legacy in shaping the cowboy poetry movement and celebrates the rich tradition of prairie storytelling that captures the spirit of the American West.

Christopher Zimmerman’s 'Brilliance' Concert with FM Symphony Orchestra

Christopher Zimmerman, Music Director of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, previews the upcoming Masterworks Concert, Brilliance, taking place on January 18 and 19. The event will feature the FM Area Youth Symphonies, showcasing the transformative power of music in young lives. Zimmerman reflects on the importance of fostering artistic growth in the next generation and the joy of sharing the stage with such talented young musicians.

Harvest Public Media: Exploring Insect Communication

Insects play a crucial role in ecosystems, yet there’s still much to learn about their behavior. Harvest Public Media’s Hector Alejandro Arzate highlights the groundbreaking work of a Midwestern professor who studies how insects communicate through vibrations. This research sheds light on the fascinating ways these tiny creatures interact and opens doors to a deeper understanding of their world and the ecosystems they support.

