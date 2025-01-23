Bloody Sunday Insights, 'Babygirl' Review & Oscar Preview, & Dave's News Review

Today's Segments

University of Mary Bloody Sunday Forum

Dr. Michael Taylor previews the 10th Annual Bloody Sunday Forum, happening in January 2025 at the University of Mary. This significant event commemorates the tragic day in 1972 when 13 unarmed protesters were killed during a civil rights march in Northern Ireland. Joining the discussion is Aron Brennan, a Northern Ireland native and two-time University of Mary graduate, who shares his personal experiences and reflections on Northern Ireland's journey from conflict to relative peace. Their conversation sheds light on the ongoing importance of historical reflection and dialogue in fostering understanding and reconciliation.

Dave News Review

News Director Dave Thompson takes a look at the latest headlines including news from the North Dakota Legislature.

Matt Olien - "Babygirl"

Prairie Public’s resident movie expert, Matt Olien, reviews Babygirl, offering his thoughts on its storytelling, performances, and overall impact. In addition to his in-depth review, Matt dives into the recently announced Oscar nominations, highlighting notable surprises, snubs, and frontrunners for the year’s biggest awards.

