Rep. Warrey’s Bill, Fargo’s The Tell, & Ejaz Khan’s Film on Trafficking

Today's Segments

North Dakota State Representative Jonathan Warrey

North Dakota State Representative Jonathan Warrey discusses a bill he introduced to establish an Office of Entrepreneurship, designed to support business founders during their critical first five years.

The Tell

The Tell, a popular storytelling event in downtown Fargo, brings together brave volunteers to share personal stories tied to a specific theme. Hosted above Side Street Grill and Bar, the event creates a unique community atmosphere. A recent theme, "East Meets West," featured compelling stories like Cara Cody Braun's tale of serendipity connecting North Dakota and Bosnia, showcasing the diversity and creativity of local voices.

Filmmaker Ejaz Khan - Trapped

Filmmaker Ejaz Khan joins to discuss his film Trapped, a fictional narrative that sheds light on the grim realities of sex trafficking, with a focus on the disproportionate risks faced by Indigenous women. Much of the film was shot in Linton, North Dakota, and featuring local actors, the film aims to raise awareness about this critical issue while sparking conversations and action within communities.

