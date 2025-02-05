Mammoth Bones & Hotdish: Clint Boyd and Chef Jay Ducote in ND

Today's Segments

Senior Paleontologist Clint Boyd of the North Dakota Geological Survey discusses the excavation of a site in northwest North Dakota, where mammoth bones were first discovered in 1988 during garage construction. Recent digs have confirmed additional remains, with more bones likely still buried beneath the garage. Boyd explains that a deeper excavation would require legislative funding to temporarily move and restore the structure. The mammoth, estimated to be about 13,500 years old, lived during the same era as the first humans in North America, though no evidence of human activity has been found at the site. Boyd also highlights the property owner's cooperation and shares how these findings were presented to the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

Chef, traveler, and storyteller Jay Ducote joins the show to talk about the 2025 Hotdish Festival, where he served as a judge. Ducote, who has built a career around food and media, shares his thoughts on North Dakota’s beloved hotdish tradition and the dishes that stood out at the festival. He also discusses his experience being in North Dakota and his upcoming event at Rosewild at the Jasper Hotel. Plus, we find out what it’s like to appear on ESPN’s College GameDay—twice!