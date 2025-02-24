Aviation Safety Trends & Black History Month Insights – Dr. Higgins & Dr. Malloy

Today's Segments

Dr. James (Jim) Higgins – UND Aviation

Dr. James (Jim) Higgins, a professor of aviation at the University of North Dakota and an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP), delves into critical issues surrounding aviation safety. With expertise in statistical analysis, forecasting, and aviation safety data analysis, Dr. Higgins discusses trends in accident investigations, the role of automation in modern aircraft, and the impact of pilot training standards on flight safety. In light of recent high-profile aviation incidents, he examines regulatory challenges facing the FAA and NTSB, highlighting the complexities of ensuring safe air travel in an era of technological advancements and evolving pilot responsibilities. His insights provide valuable context on how the industry is adapting to emerging risks and what travelers should know about aviation safety today.

Dr. Art Malloy – Black History Month

Dr. Art Malloy, Vice President of Student Affairs at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, joins John Harris for a conversation about Black History Month and its significance at UND. He discusses the importance of honoring Black history, culture, and contributions, not just in February but throughout the year. Dr. Malloy visited with Harris during the Prairie Pulse television show.

