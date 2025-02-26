Work, Worth & Winning Burgers: Deep Thoughts & Bold Flavors

Today's Segments

Philosophical Currents – Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein

Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein delves into the meaning of work in a rapidly changing economy, questioning whether it is essential to human dignity or simply a means to an end. He explores how automation is reshaping labor and purpose, challenges traditional views on employment, and considers whether universal basic income should be seen as a moral obligation. Through deep philosophical inquiry, he invites listeners to rethink the evolving nature of work in modern society.

Prairie Plates – Mike Frohlich

Mike Frohlich, founder and head of brewery operations at Laughing Sun Brewing, shares the excitement of winning the 2025 Downtown Bismarck Burger Slam with the candied jalapeño brisket burger. He discusses the bold flavors that set it apart, the creativity behind the competition, and highlights from other contestants. Frohlich also reflects on a recent feature by PBS’s Travels with Darley, previews St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, and teases new menu items and events that will keep Laughing Sun Brewing at the heart of Bismarck’s food, beer, and live music scene.