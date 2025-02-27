Bird Flu, Public Health, and Rising Egg Prices, "The Apprentice," and News

Today's Segments

Bird Flu and Public Health Risks

Dr. Beth Carlson, DVM, discusses the ongoing H5N1 bird flu outbreak, which has led to the culling of over 166 million birds in the U.S. and its recent spread to dairy cows. While the CDC states the public health risk remains low, concerns remain about potential mutations. The conversation also touches on rising egg prices, pandemic preparedness, and public trust in health responses, with a focus on what North Dakotans should know.



News Review with Dave Thompson

News Director Dave Thompson provides an overview of recent headlines, analyzing key events shaping North Dakota and beyond. His segment covers political developments, economic updates, and significant local and national news stories.



Matt Olien on The Apprentice

Film reviewer Matt Olien reviews The Apprentice (2024), a biographical drama about Donald Trump’s rise in the 1970s-’80s New York real estate scene. The film, directed by Ali Abbasi, explores Trump’s mentorship under attorney Roy Cohn and stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Cohn. Matt also makes his Oscar picks and also reflects on the career of Gene Hackman.

