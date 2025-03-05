THC Beverages, Signs of Spring, Winter Food Events & a Historic Memory

Today's Segments

THC-Infused Beverages and North Dakota’s Brewing Industry

North Dakota's craft brewers are closely following discussions about THC-infused beverages, even though state law currently prohibits them. Mike Frohlich, founder and head of brewery operations at Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck, joins the show to discuss how potential legalization could impact the brewing industry. He shares insights on the challenges brewers may face, how his brewery is preparing for a future that could include THC-infused products, and the broader implications for craft brewing in North Dakota.

Natural North Dakota: Signs of Spring

As March begins, North Dakota’s natural landscape starts to shift, bringing the first signs of spring. Chuck Lura highlights seasonal changes, from the migration of waterfowl to budding trees and the return of sharp-tailed grouse to their traditional dancing grounds. He also shares details about a special celestial event happening this month, offering listeners a glimpse into the natural wonders that signal the transition from winter to spring.

Prairie Plates: Winter Food Events in Fargo-Moorhead

Rick Gion explores the winter food events that bring the Fargo-Moorhead community together, celebrating local flavors and traditions even during the coldest months. From the much-anticipated seasonal opening of the Moorhead Dairy Queen to competitive chili cookoffs and hearty pancake feeds, these events showcase the region’s love for food and fellowship. Gion also highlights the pay-what-you-can brunch at Heart-n-Soul Community Café, emphasizing how food fosters warmth and connection despite the winter chill.

The Tell: Witnessing the Fall of the Berlin Wall

Prairie Public’s Director of Radio, Ann Alquist, shares a personal and unforgettable story of witnessing history firsthand. She recounts how her father made a bold parenting decision to place their family at the center of global change during the fall of the Berlin Wall. This experience left a lasting impact on her perspective, offering a unique and intimate look at one of the most significant moments in modern history.