Pulitzer Finalist Karen Russell on The Antidote & ND's Climate Trends

Pulitzer Finalist Karen Russell on The Antidote

Pulitzer Prize finalist Karen Russell joins Main Street to discuss her latest novel, The Antidote. Set during the Dust Bowl, the story follows Asphodel "Dell" Oletsky, a prairie witch who preserves her community’s memories—until she loses them all in the wake of Black Sunday. Blending history and the supernatural, The Antidote explores trauma, survival, and the power of memory. Russell shares insights into her creative process and how storytelling shapes both personal and collective histories.

ND State Climatologist Daryl Ritchison on Weather Trends

North Dakota’s new State Climatologist, Daryl Ritchison, talks with John Harris about the state’s recent and future weather patterns. In this excerpt from Prairie Pulse, Ritchison discusses climate change, extreme weather events, and the years ahead in weather.