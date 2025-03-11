GrandSKY at 10: North Dakota’s Leadership in Aerospace Innovation

Today's Segments

GrandSKY at 10: North Dakota’s Aerospace Innovation Hub

Tom Swoyer, President and Developer of GrandSKY, reflects on the flight operations center’s 10-year journey and its role in making North Dakota a leader in Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) innovation. With over $159 million in private investment and strong state support, GrandSKY has become a model for public-private partnerships. Swoyer discusses the center’s economic impact, infrastructure needs, and the competitive advantages that attract top aerospace companies. Looking ahead, he shares GrandSKY’s long-term vision and the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of North Dakota’s UAS industry.

Birdwatching at Kelly Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Kelly Slough National Wildlife Refuge, located west of Grand Forks, provides vital habitat for migrating waterfowl and shorebirds in the intensively farmed Red River Valley. Established in the 1930s, the 1,200-acre refuge supports species like trumpeter swans, great egrets, and American golden plovers. While much of the area remains closed to visitors to protect wildlife, a viewing deck offers excellent birdwatching opportunities. Nearby waterfowl production areas and wildlife management zones enhance the experience, and enthusiasts can track sightings on the eBird website, a resource recommended by host Chuck Lura in this Natural North Dakota segment.

Our Living Lands: Indigenous Metal and Climate Change

In Our Living Lands, producer Daniel Spaulding interviews Taylar Stagnar about her reporting on the intersection of Indigenous metal music and climate change. For generations, Indigenous musicians have used heavy metal to express their anger and resistance, channeling their experiences into powerful, raw sound. Stagnar explores how this genre connects to broader environmental struggles, amplifying the voices of communities facing climate challenges. Through her reporting, she highlights the resilience and cultural significance of Indigenous metal music in the fight for environmental justice.

In Session

This episode of In Session, the moderators take a step back from the day to day of the 69th legislative session to look at North Dakota’s Legacy Fund, and how other countries and indeed, other states have grappled with what to do with their own funds.

