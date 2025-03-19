Media Literacy, Immigration Struggles, Uranium Transport & Legal Notices

Today's Segments

Media Literacy in the Digital Age – Erin Hemme Froslie

Erin Hemme Froslie, an English instructor at Concordia College, discusses the evolving role of social media in news consumption, misinformation, and media literacy with John Harris in a segment from the Prairie Pulse television show. She shares insights from her journalism background and her course Shades of Truth, examining the rise of influencers, Facebook’s removal of fact-checkers, and the impact of AI on content creation. Froslie emphasizes the importance of critical thinking and reliable news sources in today’s fast-changing media landscape.

Debarred! – Tom Isern

Dr. Tom Isern recounts the gripping immigration struggles of Magdalena Klipfel, a German from Russia who faced repeated U.S. entry denials due to trachoma. Forced to endure years of medical treatments and labor abroad, she finally reached her family in North Dakota. Historical records confirm her journey through Montreal and her long life in Ashley, ND, but the mystery remains—how did she cross the border after yet another U.S. rejection in 1909?

Uranium Transport Through Indigenous LandsIn

In Our Living Lands, Arizona Mirror reporter Shondiin Silversmith investigates the concerns of Indigenous communities along a 320-mile uranium transport route. The route passes through or near Ute Mountain Ute, Havasupai land, and large parts of the Navajo Nation, raising environmental and health concerns. Silversmith shares perspectives from affected residents and her own experience traveling the route, highlighting the risks posed to these communities.

The Future of Public Legal Notices in North Dakota

Public notices in newspapers have long ensured government transparency, informing citizens about hearings, budgets, and official decisions. The In Session podcast examines Senate Bill 2069, which, if passed, could reduce public access to crucial government information in North Dakota. With fewer printed notices, transparency in governance may be at risk, affecting how residents stay informed about important local decisions.